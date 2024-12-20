Leave bus passengers alone, Tuisawau advises LTA

[Source: LTA/ Facebook]

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau is calling on the Land Transport Authority to leave passengers alone and focus on key issues like drink driving.

He made the comment in the wake of a video that went viral on social media, where a woman travelling on a bus was allegedly fined $150 for failing to produce an e-transport ticket by an LTA officer.

Ro Filipe called on the authority to focus on issues that really demanded urgent attention.

The minister said he has told the LTA to leave bus passengers alone and shift their focus to speeding as well as drink driving.

Ro Filipe said LTA officers should intervene in cases where bus passengers are drunk and being a nuisance.

The same message was also shared by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.