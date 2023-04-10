Lease money distribution under review: Vasu

The Coalition government is considering amending the policy of equal distribution of lease money, which was implemented by the previous government in 2015.

iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu says the current system has disrupted the traditional way of life that has been preserved for generations.

According to the iTaukei Affairs Minister, many landowners have expressed concerns about the equal distribution of lease money among members of landowning units.

“In my January visit to the 14 provinces around the country, a common issue raised by the landowners is the review of lease distribution and how the system has seen people not respecting the traditional hierarchy.”

Vasu states that the ministry is working with the iTaukei Land Trust Board to review the equal distribution of lease money.