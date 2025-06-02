Leaders call to teach Fijian history in schools

There is a growing need to strengthen the teaching of Fijian history and knowledge of indigenous settlers for the current generation of children, particularly within schools.

Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is urging parents and educators to instil iTaukei customs and values in children from an early age, emphasising that this is the only way to prevent their complete loss.

He states that understanding one’s identity, history, and ancestral journey must be accompanied by pride, respect, and a sense of ownership, and that this knowledge must be reintroduced into the school curriculum.

Article continues after advertisement

The former President notes that this issue has become a central topic of discussion in many communities, as such teachings are no longer part of the formal school system.

“I remember how all this history and information about other countries was taught in school. It should be reintroduced to the curriculum, especially at the primary level, and if it is also applied to secondary, that would be much appreciated.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka adds that Fiji must allow culture to be the fountain of its uniqueness, and that every home, school, and community should be a place where culture is lived and passed on with pride.

Currently, the most detailed information on iTaukei history and culture is only accessible at the university level for research purposes.

However, both leaders agree that the early introduction of such knowledge at the primary school level is essential for preserving traditional knowledge and cultural identity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.