Law is above all says Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says there is no cause for concern after the suspension of the Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde.

Pryde was suspended last Thursday and will be investigated for allegations of misbehavior, including meeting with former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The Constitutional Offices Commission was advised about the meeting.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stated that such a meeting should never have happened, for the DPP to be seen “fraternizing with someone high profile and under investigation”.

Tikoduadua says the process is entrusted in the law, which is going to take its course, and people do not have to worry about anything related to the suspension of the DPP.

“The decision is left to a process which is in place, a process that is placed by the law … that it is going to take its course. I would like to leave it that. No, there is no need to worry … people should not worry about anything. The law is the law, irrespective of how people feel about the law and how the law is interpreted.”

Tikoduadua says as a decision has been made, the recourse is always at court – it is always under the law, and this is the view he will always maintain.

Meanwhile, Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says they are aware of the matter, but it is between the government and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

However, Chew says they will continue with the investigations on the high-profile individuals whose investigation files received by the Fiji Police Force have been submitted to the ODPP for legal advice.

This is in relation to cases involving Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz-Sayed-Khaiyum, suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, former CID Director Mesake Waqa, former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka, and Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai.