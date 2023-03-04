Last day for Fiji Fringe Festival

Fiji Fringe Festival.

More than 100 Fijian artists showcased their talent at the week-long Fiji Fringe Festival at the Fiji Sports Council venues from February 25 until today.

The festival has provided a platform for several local artists to promote arts and culture.

Festival Company Director Sharleen Ali says it’s a festival where space for creative individuals and those who have a passion for the arts is created and recognized.

“The whole week has been absolutely phenomenal. All the artists have surpassed the Fijian audiences—every single person that’s come to the Fiji Fringe shows. So I’m talking about all the ticketed shows from the artists that just blew me away.”

Ali says the artists have surpassed everybody’s expectations.

“So we’ll have entertainment from Manava, TandraDance, and other performing artists on the free stage from 6:00 p.m. onward. And we have some great giveaways as well. So please come on down and enjoy the rides and all the food stalls as well. See you at the Fiji Fringe!”

She has also urged people to come out in numbers and support the artists on the concluding day.