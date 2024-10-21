Large scale production can assist tourism sector

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture is optimistic that large-scale production technologies introduced to farmers will not only address the local food demands but also the requirements of the tourism sector.

Deputy Secretary Tekini Nakidakida highlights that the tourism sector has specific needs for high-quality, consistent supply and adherence to international food safety standards, and they need close collaboration with farmers to achieve this.

The increasing numbers of tourists visiting Fiji mean an increase in food demands, and the Nakidakida says the Agriculture Ministry is focusing on enhancing production.

“So the ministry is also our targeting areas of production in that scale so that we can meet our local demand and our visitors that are expected to rise in the coming months and years.”

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says it is important to amplify the significance of the resource-based sector to feed this development.

Tunabuna says the challenges related to food security present opportunities for growth and development, urging efforts to resolve these issues as the nation strives to bolster food production and sustainability.