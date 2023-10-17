Landowners are not beneficiaries of the heritage properties

Landowners in Levuka have not received any benefit from the heritage properties until today.

This has been highlighted by the Turaga na Takala Mata Ki Verata Kelevi Toka considering Levuka a heritage town since it was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013.

He says that unfortunately, only the businesses and property owners in Levuka town are the beneficiaries of the heritage sites.

Toka says though the government is in support of maintaining the heritage sites, the landowners of Levuka still need to be included in or beneficiaries of other developments and investments.

“We want to move with time. So we need more development for our source of income because heritage is just for businesses for us landowners; we received nothing from it, not even a single cent, so that is why we are stressing the need for development in Levuka.”

Toka adds that this is one of the major barriers that hinders the progress, major development, and growth of Levuka.