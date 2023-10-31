Landowners appeal for return of bat sanctuary

Almost five years after the bat sanctuary in Nakanacagi Village in the District of Dreketi, Macuata was purchased by the National Trust of Fiji, landowners have changed their mind about the ownership of the land.

The cave houses the globally endangered Fijian free-tailed bat.

Dreketi District Natural Resources Representative, Joseva Ratuba says the bat sanctuary sits on a freehold land, but they would like to convert it to native land.

Ratuba says that they have realized the benefits of the bat sanctuary, and they have appealed for its ownership to be returned to the village.

“Once it is declared a national heritage site, we are hopeful that it can be used as a tourist attraction that would help our people generate income. It would not only benefit us, but our future generation as well.”



Dreketi District Natural Resources Representative, Joseva Ratuba

Ratuba says despite the change of mind, they will continue to support the protection of the globally endangered bat species.

“We do not disturb their roosting and breeding site. Unnecessary movement is not allowed within and around the site. We ensure that every activity is carried out away from the cave. We have committed to protect the bat sanctuary.”

The appeal has been taken into consideration by the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights during a recent public consultation on the Heritage Bill 2023 in Vanua Levu.

The National Trust of Fiji purchased the bat sanctuary with funding from the Rainforest Trust and Bat Conservation International in 2019.

It is part of efforts to protect the area that represents over 95% of the Fijian free-tailed bat global population.