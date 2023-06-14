Landlord and tenancy issues on rise

Complaints relating to landlord and tenancy matters ranked the highest this year.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says from January to-date, 261 complaints have been recorded.

Shandil adds it is concerning as the same trend was seen for the same period last year.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil.

She says this includes landlords serving illegal eviction notice to tenants and several complaints were also received of non-refund of bond money.

“Landlords not providing receipts in a timely manner, or not conducting repairs when the need arises and so forth. So this are some of the issues that still remains in this sector.”

The Council is currently working with other relevant authorities on customer redress.