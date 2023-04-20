Land care vital for climate change and natural resources: Rayalu

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Land care approach can be adapted from one country to another to facilitate improved climate change resilience and management of natural resources.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu said this while welcoming a team visiting from the Philippines for a study tour.

Rayalu says the tour is part of the “Landcare” project, which is an agricultural and community development model at the district and national scale in Fiji.

He says Fiji has close ties with its natural resources and our diverse culture, beliefs and doings are embedded in the land our ancestors set foot on.



The Philippine delegation will be working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, Fiji National University and the Teitei Taveuni project team during its one-week visit.