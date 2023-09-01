Lakoyani Trust contributes $344K

The Methodist Church Lakoyani Trust has contributed a substantial profit of $344,000 to the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma.

The funds were amassed through ongoing land and property management efforts by the trust.

Lakoyani Chief Executive Officer Sereana Qoro says this accomplishment aligns with the church’s overarching 10-year strategic plan, aimed at bolstering its operational capabilities.

“So that $344,000, is equivalent to $1.50 per church member, so that somehow eases the burden for the church members, which is the whole reason why the trust was established.”

Qoro went on to clarify that while the church levy remains at $15 per member, the church has assumed a portion of the cost, effectively lowering the levy to $13.50 per member.

Meanwhile, Reverend Iliesa Koroi’s dedicated service continues, as he extends his tenure as the Secretary for Evangelism for an additional year.

This follows the successful completion of his initial five-year term.

The week-long Methodist conference ends today.