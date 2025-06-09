Lack of reliable data delays diabetes care

Diabetes Fiji believes that thousands of diabetes cases across the country remain undetected.

Chief Executive Marawa Kini says the national health data system fails to provide accurate and up-to-date information.

He explains that poor access to updated data through the Patient Information System is severely affecting clinical decisions, national health planning, and the effective delivery of diabetes care.

Kini adds that 2023 health data indicates around 30% of Fiji’s population has already been diagnosed with diabetes.

“So this weakness clinical decision and the national planning, and don’t report it. Also, I think I need to highlight in terms of neglected health promotion and public health care. The Public Health Act has been overdue in a way.”

Kini says the country also lacks key specialists like endocrinologists, diabetes biologists, and podiatrists, which is putting high-risk patients at even greater risk due to limited intervention.

He says there are frequent shortages of essential medical equipment and consumables, including dressing supplies, wound dressings, lenses, and other NCD materials.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, admits that the survey was done over a decade ago.

“The last step survey was done 14 years ago. The step survey is a survey that is done to capture some of the essential data on the NCDs. Together with that, we are collating data as we speak from divisional, sub-divisional health centers right down to nursing stations.”

Dr. Lalabalavu says work is being done to close the data gap, and the Ministry will use this new data to improve service delivery and strengthen diabetes care across the country.

