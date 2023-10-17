Lack of manpower at ODPP North

More state lawyers are needed in the Northern Division.

This was highlighted by Labasa Magistrate Safaira Ratu when state officer, Estin Thaggard, informed the court that there are only two state lawyers to represent cases in the Division.

She says her colleague, Michelle Lomaloma also attends to cases in Savusavu.

Thaggard says another state prosecutor Luisa Latu has been transferred to Nausori.

The state lawyer highlighted this while requesting for more time to respond to a ‘no case to answer’ submission filed by defence lawyer, Angeline Summer.

She appeared in the case of suspended police officer, Mohammed Zoheb Anwar, who is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

On May 16th in 2021, Anwar allegedly assaulted bus driver, Elvin Ritesh Mani, at the Labasa Bus Stand.

The case has been adjourned to November 6th, for ruling on the ‘no case to answer’ submission.