Lack of awareness on types of disabilities

There is a lack of awareness on the different types of physical and intellectual disabilities in Fiji.

This was revealed to Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu during a talanoa session with parents at the Frank Hilton Organization in Suva this week.

According to FHO, it was revealed that lack of awareness hinders parents from seeking out support services at an earlier stage.

FHO states that parents have been able to learn more about their child’s disability and gain an understanding and implement strategies to support their child’s growth and wellbeing.

The minister was given a tour of the FHO Centre and the Hilton Home where he was able to view facilities and specialized equipment used in providing services to clients.