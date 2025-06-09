Labour crisis threatens Korotari cane harvest

A handful of cane farmers in Korotari, Labasa are urgently seeking government assistance to harvest the remaining cane, as a severe labour shortage threatens to leave their crops unharvested.

Farmer Krishna Chand says time is running out, with no labourers available and the FSC Labasa mill nearing closure.

He says that if the situation continues, some of the cane may not be harvested at all putting months of hard work to waste.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our farm produces about 150 to 200 tons of cane, but this year it’s more challenging because of the labourers. We can’t find labourers, and if we do, it’s too costly $25 to $35 per tonne. They don’t want to harvest, and we have to provide food just to get the cane out.”

Chand adds that the rainy weather is also making the situation more difficult, as crossing the bridge when it is flooded poses a major risk.

Another farmer, Ragni Devi, says securing a harvester has also become a major challenge for the community.

“We have cane that is not being harvested because there are no labourers. We even offered $30 per tonne but no one came. There was talk about bringing a harvester, but no one has come to this sector.”

Meanwhile, the Labasa mill is expected to cease crushing at the end of the month, though this may be further extended if required.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.