Labasa town on high alert

The Labasa Town Council is on high alert and closely monitoring the weather conditions in the Northern Division.

Labasa Special Administrator’s Chair Paul Jaduram says that a response team is ready to assist ratepayers and businesses in the town if the weather worsens tonight.

Heavy rainfall has been reported in the North since last night, but there has been no major disruption so far.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the council is working with the Commissioner Northern’s office to coordinate any necessary responses if the weather changes.

“This morning, we had gusts of rain and wind, a very strong rain and wind. That means that we have to be on the lookout for the weekend. As far as the council is concerned, we have got a team on standby, and we are prepared to attend to any emergencies, the ratepayers at home, or the commercial properties around Labasa town, including across the town and government offices and the hospitals.”

Jaduram also encouraged members of the community or ratepayers to contact a dedicated phone number for assistance if needed.

“Just for the members of the community, if you need any help, could you please ring Suresh Nand’s phone number 9920998? I repeat, 9920998, or Mr. Fayyaz Ali, our town CEO, on 9223232.”

Vendors in the Labasa market have been advised to secure their produce and avoid leaving it on the market floor to prevent damage, as anything could happen overnight.

Currently, all roads in the North remain open, though some crossings are still closed to traffic.

The public is urged to remain cautious as more rainfall is expected throughout the weekend.