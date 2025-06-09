Labasa flooding blamed on poor drainage and maintenance

Improper drainage, inadequate daily maintenance, and improper rubbish disposal are being blamed for the continuous flooding in Labasa’s low-lying, flood-prone areas.

This assessment comes from Naodamu resident Aloveti Rabete, who says today’s flooding was once again caused by heavy rain, blocked drains, and waste accumulating in waterways.

Rabete says the issue has become a constant concern for families in the area and is calling for urgent intervention from relevant authorities to prevent ongoing disruption during the cyclone season.

“This is a common thing for us. It’s also because the flood gate behind the housing is unreliable, and the location of this housing is also not suitable. We can’t avoid this, so it’s up to the authorities to plan something for this area.”

Labasa Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi confirms that discussions have been ongoing with the drainage board, but more action is needed.

“We are in talks with the Ministry of Waterways and the drainage board on the desilting of Nasekula creeks and all the connecting creeks and rivers to address this flooding issue,”

Ligairi also urged residents around Naodamu Housing and Nasekula to stop dumping rubbish into nearby creeks and rivers, stressing that improper waste disposal continues to worsen drainage problems and contributes directly to blockages during heavy rain.

He highlighted that they are working with the provincial office to provide large bins for communities and villages, including Nasekula, to reduce illegal dumping and ensure rubbish is disposed of properly.

Many roads and crossings in the Northern Division remain inaccessible due to ongoing rain, and drivers are being urged to avoid crossing flooded areas as more rainfall is expected.

