Labasa Diwali Dhoom hailed a success

Crowd at the Diwali Dhoom celebration

Thousands of people gathered at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa to be part of the ACCF & LTA Diwali Dhoom celebration last night.

This is the first time the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has held the Diwali function in the Northern Division on a bigger platform and also the first bigger event for Damodar City Labasa complex, which was a success.

People had a chance to participate in various competitions and enjoy different cuisines and entertainment, which was put together by FBC’s sister radio stations Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two.

Mirchi FM team leader Aziza Nisha says that the event was eventually planned for three days, but due to certain weather conditions it was postponed, but despite that, people of the North still make it a jam-packed event.

“We had a religious night that was Kirtan Night where we could see artists with religious themes, and it was an amazing, full-packed crowd and performance. We are very thankful to everyone here in Labasa and to all our listeners. I know you have travelled from the interiors of Labasa; some have travelled from Savusavu. We are very grateful for you all to make it here today and celebrate our Diwali Dhoom with us.”

Nisha says that they are very grateful to see all people of different cultures and religions gather to celebrate the Diwali Dhoom.

The success of the event also hinted FBC a bigger and better event next year for Labasa.