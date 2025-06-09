Labasa assault accused further remanded

The two men charged with allegedly assaulting two youths along the Cawaira stretch in Labasa on November 29 have been further remanded by the Labasa Magistrates Court.

Manasa Leko and Iliesa Masisiwa each face one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

They are accused of assaulting Epeli Asaisea and Akuila Matawaqa, who were reportedly intoxicated during the incident.

Article continues after advertisement

Defence lawyers applied for bail, arguing the two are first-time offenders, do not live with the victims, and are willing to comply with a curfew and remain on Vanua Levu.

However, the police prosecutor objected, submitting that the accused may abscond, interfere with witnesses, and pose a risk to the victims because of the violent nature of the alleged assault.

The prosecutor also told the court that the victims travelled to Savusavu last week to undergo massage treatment due to the impact of the attack.

In response, the defence argued the offence is not considered a serious assault, noting no weapon was used and the medical report supports this.

They further claimed the victims were exaggerating their injuries.

It is alleged the assault occurred after the two youths, while drunk, allegedly broke the rear window of a vehicle.

Leko and Masisiwa have been further remanded at the Vaturekuka Corrections Centre and will reappear on December 16 for a bail ruling.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.