Koroilavesau and Naupoto declare interests

Viliame Naupoto [left] and Semi Koroilavesau

Former FijiFirst Member and Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau has written to the Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu informing him of his decision.

Koroilavesau says that he will remain an independent candidate and not join any other political parties.

He adds that he will continue to support opposition leader Inia Seruiratu and also hold the government accountable.

Koroilavesau says he will give his support to the government in cases where we think support is needed.

“I have written to the speaker today and have informed him that I have chosen to be an independent member of the opposition. We will do our normal work as members of the opposition, and the fundamental responsibility of the opposition is to keep the government in check. We will give our support to the government in cases where we think they need it.

Another opposition member, Viliame Naupoto, says he will also continue as an independent candidate; however, he declared his support for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

“The whole reason why I am supporting the Prime Minister is that I want to offer my services in ways that the Prime Minister may feel that I can serve the country better. And that is entirely up to him. But I’m not looking for a portfolio or anything like that. I think it is the right thing for me to do, really, to be on the side of government, and hopefully from there I can help bring some support to the people that voted for me, given that they are the ones that are in power.”

Naupoto says that this is a new situation for the country and for former FijiFirst MPs, and they are learning as they go forward, and everybody is making their own decisions for now.