Korean Embassy commits to Fiji’s climate action

Charge d’Affaire Kim Myong-Jun [file photo]

The Korean Embassy in Fiji says it is committed to supporting Fiji in the fight against climate change.

Charge d’Affaire Kim Myong-Jun says that much of Korea’s support is being invested in climate change adaptation projects.

These include enhancing flood early warning systems, establishing evacuation centers, and developing ocean thermal energy conversion projects.

He adds that these initiatives provide security to local communities and improve their ability to respond effectively during natural disasters.

“And the second type of the program is disaster evacuation centers. Those centers are for the local people to evacuate when there is a flooding or natural disaster. And in partnership with the IOM, Fiji, and we are currently financially supporting the project.”

Myong-Jun says that the ocean thermal energy conversion project aims to develop a national strategy for Fiji to achieve three key goals of reducing emissions, strengthening resilience and connectivity, and promoting sustainable prosperity.

He also highlighted disaster evacuation programs as a critical component of these efforts, ensuring communities are prepared and protected in times of crisis.

