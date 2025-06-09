Kiran warns families to stay vigilant as child safety concerns rise

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is urging parents, guardians, and families to stay vigilant and maintain regular communication to protect children, particularly during the school holiday period.

Minister Sashi Kiran says in today’s age of mobile communication, there is no excuse for families not knowing the whereabouts of their children.

She is encouraging families to stay in close contact and for communities to look out for one another.

The Minister expressed deep concern over the increasing number of children being reported missing or found dead across Fiji, describing the trend as alarming. “We are deeply concerned at the number of young children being found dead or missing around the country,” Kiran said.

She warned that some families assume missing relatives are safe with other family members without confirming their whereabouts, a risk that has become more serious as drug-related incidents continue to affect communities. Kiran noted that throughout the year, children found living on the streets were often reunited with families who had not reported them missing, exposing them to serious risks.

The Minister called on families to establish clear ground rules on communication, including informing each other of travel plans, expected arrival times, and any changes.

She stressed that school holidays should be a time for rest, joy, and family connection, not preventable harm.

Family elders are encouraged to maintain open communication with children, check on their emotional and physical wellbeing, and ensure they are not left unsupervised in unsafe environments.

Children who feel unsafe or need support can call the Ministry’s 24-hour toll-free Child Helpline on 1325, where trained counsellors are available. Parents and guardians can also use the helpline for advice on managing challenges or accessing support services.

Kiran emphasized that child protection is a shared responsibility among families, communities, and institutions, and said the Ministry will continue working closely with stakeholders and enforcement agencies to strengthen child protection systems and respond swiftly to cases of harm.

