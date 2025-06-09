Kiran sounds alarm on child welfare

Complacency in serving Fiji’s most vulnerable is unacceptable, says Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

Addressing the Ministry’s Senior Managers’ Planning Workshop, Kiran warned that managers must break out of comfort zones and remain firm in their responsibility to the poor, women, and children.

She said officers must be equipped with resources and support to deliver services effectively and with compassion.

Kiran urged leaders to ensure staff know the full range of government assistance programs that can complement the Ministry’s work.

She also pressed the need for training to better respond to domestic violence, stressing that children often carry the deepest scars.

The three-day workshop is focused on aligning the Ministry’s work with the National Development Plan 2025–2029, Vision 2050 and broader government priorities.

