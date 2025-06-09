Kiran urges women-led climate action

[File Photo]

Climate action in the Pacific must be driven by culture, community, and generations working together, with women placed at the centre of change.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, says climate change cannot be solved by policies alone, but through approaches that respect Pacific traditions and empower those already leading change at the grassroots level.

She adds local partners, community leaders and women entrepreneurs continue to demonstrate leadership, innovation and resilience, noting that many climate solutions already exist within communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the launch of the Pacific Women’s Guidance Project, Kiran described the event as both a celebration and a call to action, urging development partners to continue investing in women-led initiatives.

“Communities were also challenged to uplift women’s leadership in climate and disaster decision-making spaces. Women are not just facilitators of climate action the gathering heard. “They are partners in resilience, protectors of our nature, and architects of climate-smart economies.”

Kiran adds that empowering women to protect nature means protecting communities, cultures and the future of Pacific people.

She extended her appreciation to the Canadian Government for supporting the Pacific Women’s Guidance Project, marking a historic moment with the establishment of a High Commission in Fiji.

Leaders acknowledged Canada’s presence and continued partnership across national programmes, describing it as a strong foundation for long-term impact.

With firm regional and international backing, the Pacific Women’s Guidance Project is expected to become a powerful force for change one that places women at the heart of climate resilience and secures a sustainable future for generations to come.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.