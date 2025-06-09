King Charles expresses wish to return to Fiji

[Source: On Times]

King Charles III has expressed his wish to return to Fiji as the nation celebrates its 55th Independence anniversary.

In his congratulatory message, the King said he remains hopeful of visiting Fiji again in the future.

He last visited the country in 1970 during Fiji’s first Independence celebration.

King Charles says the close ties and enduring friendship between Fiji and the United Kingdom are a treasured bond that must be nurtured.

He praised Fiji as a trusted advocate and respected voice among island nations, particularly in global efforts to combat climate change and protect the environment.

As Head of the Commonwealth, the King also expressed hope that member nations will continue to draw strength from their diversity and from the inspiration of young people in tackling the challenges of today.

