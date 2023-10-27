Kim granted interim stay

Daniel Kim [white shirt]

The Lautoka High Court has granted an interim stay for Daniel Kim, the President of Grace Road Fiji, until the 15th of November.

The decision came following a heated legal battle between the defence and the Solicitor General over the court’s jurisdiction of the matter.

Earlier in the day, the Habeas Corpus application filed by Kim was struck out, adding to the intense legal tussle surrounding the case.

During the proceedings this afternoon, Kim’s lawyer, Ronald Gordan persistently urged the court to issue an interim stay until the constitutional redress could be heard.



Kims lawyer Ronald Gordan

Gordan states that the court could hear the matter but also needed to have Kim remain in the country.

He highlights that Kim and the other directors of the company needed to remain as the proceedings are still ongoing.

On the other hand, Solicitor General Ropate Green concurred with the judge regarding the striking out of the Habeas Corpus, asserting that all relevant points had been thoroughly addressed.



The Solicitor General Ropate Green

He also emphasizes that the Immigration Act, being an Act of Parliament, had been acknowledged by the defense.

It was earlier reported that Kim and other directors of Grace Road company are on the deportation list subject to an INTERPOL Red Notice.

The red notices were published in July 2018 by INTERPOL referring to these individuals as fugitives wanted for prosecution.

The Korean Government communicated officially through diplomatic channels in September 2018 that the passports of these seven individuals who are connected with the Grace Road cult have been nullified.

The Korean Government had also issued an arrest warrant against them.