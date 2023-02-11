Kilikali families assisted by Agriculture Ministry

Ministry of Agriculture’s Principal Research Officer, Amena Banuve.

Fifty-five families of the Kilikali settlement in Suva, who have limited access to fertile land, have received food cubes to help them achieve food and nutrition security.

This is through Live & Learns Atoll Food Futures program, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Principal Research Officer, Amena Banuve, says the program will help these families achieve sustainable livelihoods.

“The project creates an opening to get out of that situation and see that there is light at the end of the tunnel.” So, the support provided by DFAT and the Australian government is a way of encouraging the local communities to reach the target of sustaining their livelihoods now and for their future generations.”

Banuve says the ministry will continue to support programs on food and nutrition security for vulnerable communities.

This two-year program is funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and benefits three other Pacific Island countries.