Key issues to be discussed at Fisheries meeting

Issues like issues like Crew Labour Standards, climate change, seabird conservation, and North Pacific Strap Marlin are expected to be addressed during the 21st Western Central Pacific fisheries commission.

Commission Chair Dr. Josie Tamate expresses gratitude to the government and people of Fiji, especially the Prime Ministers and Ministers from various Pacific nations, for their support in ensuring the sustainability of tuna fisheries in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean.

Tamate says this is because it supplies over 50% of the world’s tuna and supports many Pacific island economies.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am also looking forward to making solid progress on the hardest strategy work, climate change, trans-stripping, seabirds, and North Pacific Strap Marlin, to name a few. I recognize that there is significant work ahead of us, but it needs to be done to progress the negotiation and reach consensus. There is an increasing international attention on ocean conservation, which has significant implications for the Commission and its role in managing highly.”

Tamate acknowledges the efforts of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) in maintaining the health of tuna stocks and other fish species under its mandate.

She stresses the growing international attention on ocean conservation and the need for the WCPFC to adapt to this shift.

Tamate encourages all participants to use the meeting time effectively to find compromises and advance negotiations on contentious issues.