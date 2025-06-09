Kavala Health Center goes digital

[ Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji / Facebook ]

Kavala Health Centre in Kadavu is now online, becoming the first health facility in the Eastern Division to be connected via Starlink.

The Ministry of Health says this milestone will boost access to telehealth services, improve patient referrals, and support ongoing training for health workers.

The centre is located about 90 kilometres from Suva.

Serving more than 3,800 people through three Nursing Stations, Gasele, Vacalea and Naqara, Kavala Health Centre is the second facility in the country to go digital, following Nasau Health Centre in Ra earlier this year.

The Ministry says having internet access at Nasau and Kavala health centres is a major step forward to improve the lives and health outcomes for people in rural and maritime communities.

Article continues after advertisement

With this, the Ministry plans for more rural facilities across Fiji to follow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.