Rehabilitation at Rice Mill progresses

Work on rebuilding the damaged facilities at the Fiji Rice Limited plant in Dreketi is progressing well.

Two silos, the mill and warehouse building roof were damaged during TC Yasa.

Fiji Rice Limited General Manager, Ashrit Pratap, says contractors are on-site at the moment fixing the buildings and the silos.

Pratap says they have made certain arrangements within the mill to ensure milling continues.

“We have shifted the paddy to the new warehouse area and we are currently feeding manually to the milling system.”

Pratap says they hope to complete the rebuilding works in two months.

The total cost of damage is estimated at close to $300,000.