Fiji’s kava industry has the potential to become a billion-dollar powerhouse, but domestic consumption is limiting export opportunities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, highlighted that Fiji’s high local demand often causes supply to fall short for exports.

He adds that, as a result, some exporters are sourcing kava from Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea for re-export.

Kamikamica says that to strengthen the industry, the government is pushing for legislative reforms, with the Kava Bill expected in Parliament by June or July.

“Once that’s in place, we can then create controls over the export of kava to ensure we have quality leaving our shores. Then, you’ll see more elevated opportunities in the kava industry. So, to all the farmers producing kava, just keep planting because there’s a massive market out there.”

Kamikamica adds that the country has not grown enough kava to replace the imports, leading to missed opportunities in major markets.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna, says that production levels do not meet local and trade requirements, and there is a significant need to assist producers in increasing both the volume and quality of kava.

“Working very closely with the importers from the U.S. and the government is also providing a lot of assistance into processing. We are already in the process of trying to have a kava bill. We will have some standards.”

Tunabuna admits that Fiji imports large amounts of kava and is working to enter the U.S. market but struggles to meet its strict quality standards.

