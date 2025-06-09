Karavaki removed from campus, calls move ‘sabotage’

Fiji National University Chancellor and Council Chair Semesa Karavaki has described his removal from office this afternoon as an act of sabotage.

Karavaki was meeting with FBC News for an interview when security approached him, instructing that he leave the premises immediately.

During the exchange, Karavaki repeatedly asked who had issued the directive.

One security officer told him it was their job to follow instructions and that he needed to comply. Another officer indicated that the directive came from the government.

Karavaki has been a vocal critic of the government’s decision to transfer FNU from the Education Ministry to the Office of the Prime Minister under the Ministry of Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics.

He had previously expressed concern that the move resembled a “takeover,” raising questions about political interference in the university.

However, a statement issued by FNU late last night appears to contradict Karavaki’s claims.

The university confirmed that in 2024, Karavaki and the FNU Council had formally requested the transfer, arguing it would enable the university to function more effectively and align with national priorities.

The conflicting accounts have sparked confusion and public debate over whether the transfer was voluntary or directed by the government.

FBC News is trying to reach out to government officials for comments.

