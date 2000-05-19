Kapawale case judgment adjourned to June 26

Tevita Kapawale

The man who is alleged to have murdered five crew members at high sea in 2021 will know his fate next month.

Suva High Court Judge, Justice Dane Tuiqereqere, will deliver his judgment in Tevita Kapawale’s case on 26 June.

Justice Tuiqereqere says that he needs more time to write the decision due to the complexity of the case.

Kapawale is alleged to have caused the death of five crew members onboard the FV Tiro 2.

The incident occurred on May 18th, 2021, following a heated argument among crew members in the Mamanuca and Yasawa areas.

It is believed there were eight crew members on board, including three Indonesians and five Fijians.

