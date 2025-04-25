Kamikamica vows to strengthen ethics in Real Estate

Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica, while addressing the 2025 Real Estate Agents Licensing Board Conference, reaffirmed commitment to a robust and ethical real estate industry.

Kamikamica highlighted the sector’s vital role in shaping communities and contributing to the national economy.

The Minister commended the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board for its critical role in licensing and promoting ethical behaviour, consumer protection, and accountability.

“Whether dealing with families looking to purchase their first home, or business investing in commercial property, you play a pivotal role in shaping the public experiences in the private sector, in the property sector. Your commitment to professionalism, ethical practice, and lifelong learning is essential.”

Kamikamica also urged the agents to embrace innovation, continue to build trust with their clients, and raise the bar for standards across Fiji

He assured those attending the conference that upcoming legislative amendments will strengthen disciplinary enforcement, raise professional standards, and tackle unlicensed operators.

