Kamikamica stresses the need for new industries

[File Photo]

Economic diversification is a very important part of the people’s coalition agenda.

Minister for Tarde Manoa Kamikamica says diversification and creating new industries is the only way to grow the economy and address issues such as debt and poverty.

Kamikamica says the emerging medicinal cannabis industry in Fiji will help create more jobs for Fijians.

He adds that they are working on a feasibility study for the emerging market for medicinal cannabis in Fiji.

“Once that’s done, we’ll go back to the cabinet, get sign-off, go to parliament, and go from there. But I am very excited, I think. To be honest, I can’t remember the last time we actually created a new industry like this together as a country.”

Kamikamica reiterates that medicinal cannabis will be limited to exportation only and will not affect the domestic prohibition or legality of cannabis cultivation, distribution, or abuse in Fiji.