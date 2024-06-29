Kamikamica stresses economic diversification in 2024-2025 budget

Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica has highlighted the government’s commitment to economic diversification and support for MSMEs in the newly announced 2024-2025 budget.

He emphasized the long-term plans for MSMEs and the importance of continued efforts to grow the economy.

Kamikamica highlighted several key projects and investments that have been in development over the past 18 months.

“The Deputy Prime Minister spoke about Google, Starlink, numerous hotel resorts being built, and the Lindhurst Business Park in Colombo. These are all initiatives that are starting to come to fruition.”

He praised the budget for its focus on creating stability and sustainability in the economy, building on last year’s foundations.

“From the government’s perspective, this is a very good budget. We have adjusted the minimum wage and allocated more funds to areas needing support. The budget is very well thought out, and the Minister of Finance deserves congratulations for putting it together in these challenging times.”

The Minister expressed optimism about the future, anticipating a boost in the economy as investments begin to break ground.

“I’m predicting a bit of a spurt in the economy towards the end of this year, as we see some of these investments come to life. Fiji is in a very good place right now, despite the challenging circumstances and the debt. We always have to be prepared for cyclones, but we are on the right track.”

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of staying focused and working hard to create a more stable financial environment for Fiji.