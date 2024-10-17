Kamikamica explores investment opportunities

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica met with representatives from Macquarie Capital Australia, a global leader in infrastructure investment and financial advisory.

Macquarie operates in 32 locations across 23 markets, employing around 1,600 people and managing over AUD 82 billion in investments across principal strategies and alongside clients and partners.

During the meeting discussions focused on potential investment opportunities in Fiji, particularly in infrastructure development, transportation, and the digital economy.

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The meeting highlights Fiji’s commitment to securing strategic partnerships that foster sustainable economic growth and drive innovation.

Kamikamica says Fiji is also looking to emerge as a prime location for data center setups, offering vast potential for investors in this fast-growing sector.

He says with access to cost-effective energy, including plans to increase green and renewable energy sources, Fiji can provide the infrastructure needed to support data centers in the long term.

Kamikamica says Fiji is positioning itself as an ideal destination for global investors, offering a strategic location in the Pacific, strong political stability, and a growing commitment to sustainable development.

He stresses that the government remains open and proactive in collaborating with international partners to realise its vision for long-term prosperity, ensuring Fiji’s future as a regional hub for trade, technology, and innovation.