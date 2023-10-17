Kamikamica celebrates Fiji Day in UAE

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji Day theme of ‘Rebuilding Fiji Together’ is a pledge from the coalition government to the nation in helping craft a better future for all Fijians.

This is the message from Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica while officiating at the 53rd Fiji Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Reflecting on Fiji’s 13 year bilateral anniversary with the United Arab Emirates, Kamikamica says the two countries relationship continues to grow from strength to strength.

He says this includes the signing of the Labour Mobility in 2022 and plans to sign other pending agreements on memorandums of understandings in the fields of trade and investment, defence cooperation, visa exemption, cyber security, seafarer’s competency, infrastructure and economic cooperation.



Kamikamica also says Fiji looks forward enhancing bilateral relations with the UAE in the areas of renewable and climate safe energy solutions.



Fiji’s Ambassador to the UAE Naipote Katonitabua says that Fiji stands to benefit immensely from our well-established relations with UAE and that both countries are committed to further enhancing this partnership.