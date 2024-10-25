Kamikamica backs nomination for presidency

Cakaudrove paramount chief Turaga Tui Cakau, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Co-operatives, Manoa Kamikamica, says he supports the nomination of Speaker of Parliament and Cakaudrove paramount chief Turaga Tui Cakau, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, to be the next president.

Kamikamica says the nomination was put forward by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka after a meeting of the People’s Alliance where no objections were raised.

“We’ve supported the Prime Minister in terms of the new nomination. Tui Cakau is a well-known chief in Fiji. He served the country well. And we also acknowledge the contributions of Turaga Tui Macuata. He’s been an excellent president for Fiji, and we do acknowledge that as well.”

From a traditional perspective, it is fitting for Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama to take on this role, as the current presidency was held by Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, who is also from the Tovata confederacy.

This succession respects the traditional protocol, where Ratu Wiliame’s presidency term signifies honour and acknowledgement of the paramount chief of Cakaudrove.

The president’s term ends on the 12th of next month.