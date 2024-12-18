Kado sees untapped potential in Fiji’s agriculture sector

Senior Partner at Grant Thornton Jerome Kado believes Fiji’s agriculture sector holds untapped potential and could drive significant economic growth.

Speaking on the industry’s prospects, Kado highlighted Fiji’s year-round planting capability as a major advantage, especially compared to countries like New Zealand, where winter limits agricultural activities.

He suggested leveraging expertise from New Zealand’s agriculture sector, which has depth and innovation, and adapting their strategies to suit Fiji.

“We need to then develop the industry because it’s also the question of food security. So we have good weather and we have a lot of water which is critical and we have the soil and also the sea by the way to develop different aquaculture products.”

Kado also pointed to the success of cooperatives in countries like India and the Philippines as a model for empowering smallholder farmers and enhancing productivity.

He stressed that the Agriculture sector offers Fiji an opportunity to strengthen its economy and establish itself as a regional leader in sustainable farming and aquaculture practices.