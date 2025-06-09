Kadavu projects under tight scrutiny

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources]

Government field teams in remote areas are being urged to use resources wisely.

They have also been reminded to ensure their work delivers real value to communities.

Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources Paula Cirikiyasawa delivered the reminder while meeting staff from the Geological Surveys and Geological Services Divisions based in Kadavu.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources]

He told them efficient service delivery often requires going beyond initial tasks to meet local needs.

Cirikiyasawa visited groundwater development projects at Yawe District School and Nalotu Village which aim to strengthen water security for more than 150 villagers, students and teachers.

He also inspected the Korovulavula Heights quarry, a key supplier of material for road maintenance and upgrades on the island.

The Geological Survey Division is progressing two major programs in Western and Central Kadavu.

The first focuses on preliminary mapping and verification of potential hard-rock sites.

The second centres on assessing and confirming unreported landslide sites to support stronger national land-use planning.

Kadavu has been designated the priority area for these initiatives in the current financial year. Consultations are underway and fieldwork is expected to start next week.

