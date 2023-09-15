Juvenile among five charged for alleged rape

A juvenile and four adults have been charged by the Criminal Investigations Department for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in 2021.

The alleged incident was reported at the Ba Police Station by a relative of the victim.

The victim, who suffers from a mental disability, had gone over to the neighbour’s house, where one of the accused persons resided, where she met the other four.

While they were playing a board game, she was called into one of the bedrooms, where the five accused persons committed the alleged offense.

The five are aged 17, 18, 20, and two are 21-years-old.

They have all been charged with one count each of rape.

They will be produced at the Ba Magistrates Court today.