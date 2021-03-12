Justice should prevail for road accident victims: Akbar

Law enforcement agencies need to ensure that justice is serviced for the victims of road accidents.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar, says penalties imposed on the perpetrators says Education Minister Rosy Akbar.

During the launch of the VIA – Road Safety Education Program in Suva this morning, it was revealed that 382 children under the age of 20-years were involved in road accidents and fatalities from 2010 to 2019.

Police figures reveal that 50 children died while 220 sustained serious injuries.

Akbar highlighted an incident where a drunk driver was involved in an accident and the police officer handling the case had said that he knew the offender.

She says everyone must work towards reducing road fatalities.

“This program is targeting 10 to 18 years and we are responsible for you because you are our students but you are equally responsible for not only knowing the road safety rules but also following the road safety rules.”

Fifteen schools will be targeted under the programme.