Justice Ashton-Lewis has no authority post-inquiry: Bainivalu

The Judicial Service Commission has strongly rejected remarks by former Commission of Inquiry Commissioner, Justice David Aston Lewis, regarding the implementation of recommendations in the Commission’s report.

JSC Secretary and Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu says Justice Lewis is functus officio meaning his role ended with the conclusion of the inquiry and submission of the final report.

Bainivalu stresses that Justice Lewis has no authority to comment on, interpret, or direct how the recommendations should be acted upon.

The JSC maintains that responsibility for the report now rests with the appropriate constitutional authorities, in particular His Excellency the President, in consultation with the Prime Minister.

Bainivalu reaffirmed confidence in the independence of the judiciary, describing suggestions to remove Chief Justice Salesi Temo as unwarranted and inappropriate.

He says the Chief Justice continues to carry out his constitutional duties with integrity, and emphasized that the JSC will not entertain further commentary from individuals no longer in office

