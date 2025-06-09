Justice and IP reforms aim to empower creators

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga

The government is revamping the Intellectual Property Office and justice systems to safeguard culture and expand economic opportunities for creators.

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said a full proposal to modernize FIPO would be submitted to Cabinet within six months.

The plan includes legislative updates, digital infrastructure upgrades, and funding to establish a world-class IP office.

“Fiji may be a small dot on the world map but our cultural footprint is vast. Our innovative spirit is rich and the talent of our people is abundant. Our shared task is to build the institutions that protect these treasures, institutions that serve our people with fairness, efficiency and dignity they preserve.”

Turaga stressed that Fiji’s traditional knowledge, arts, and music are not relics but valuable economic assets.

He emphasized that these must be protected from misappropriation while ensuring benefits flow back to local communities.

The Minister also announced a formal partnership with Singapore to strengthen Fiji’s justice and correction systems.

The partnership will focus on e-litigation, AI-assisted tools and human-centred rehabilitation programs to make the system faster, fairer and more accessible.

Turaga urged universities and technical institutions to support FIPO in protecting traditional knowledge.

He states these reforms are essential for empowering youth, safeguarding rights and ensuring future generations can thrive creatively.

Turaga reiterated that cultural, legal and digital reforms are interconnected and it forms the foundation for economic growth, global engagement and the preservation of Fijian identity.

