Judges sworn in

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Justice William Calanchini and Alipate Qetaki havs been sworn in by His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere this morning.

Calachini was sworn-in as the Judge of the Supreme Court, while Qetaki was sworn-in as the Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal.

Prior to Justice Calachini’s appointment he was the President of yje Court of Appeal and Acting President Court of Appeal.

Article continues after advertisement



[ Source : Fiji Government/Facebook]

Qetaki from 2020 to January till 2023 was a Lecturer University of Fiji, Justice Davendra Pathik School of Law, Suva Campus and is also a lawyer with over 45 years’ experience.

