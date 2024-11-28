Judge to rule on SG application regarding Grace Road

The Lautoka High Court is set to rule today on an application by the Solicitor General to introduce further evidence and defer the decision on the release of Grace Road President Daniel Kim and Dr Sung Jin Lee, who have been in detention.

The hearing, which took place several weeks ago, was initially scheduled to conclude with a ruling on the judicial review (JR) and constitutional review (CR) applications concerning the detention of Kim and Dr Lee.

However, the SG filed a request to present additional evidence and delay the ruling on the release pending further review.

The Solicitor General’s application seeks to introduce new evidence and request more time for consideration of whether Kim and Dr. Lee should be released or remain in detention.

The ruling is scheduled for 3.30pm.