JSC members blindsided by FICAC job advertisement

Some members of the Judicial Service Commission were reportedly caught by surprise when the vacancy for the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner was advertised.

Sources close to the JSC say members were not aware of the development until the advertisement appeared last week.

FBC News understands that the decision to advertise the post was not discussed at the JSC’s previous meeting, with members only learning about it after being approached for comment.

This has raised questions about why the matter was not tabled or disclosed earlier, given its significance.

It is also understood that JSC members will meet this week to seek an explanation for the omission and discuss how the decision to advertise the position was made without prior consultation.

Lavi Rokoika is currently acting in the role, replacing Barbara Malimali, who was removed following a Commission of Inquiry report into her appointment.

Prior to that, Francis Puleiwai served as FICAC’s Deputy Commissioner and had led the investigation into Malimali at the time of her appointment.

