JSC meets to consider High Court order on Malimali

The Judicial Services Commission met today to consider its view on the order of the High Court in relation to former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali’s matter.

The JSC invited all parties to discuss together the Court Order made by Justice Dane Tuiqereqere.

Justice Tuiqereqere has ruled that only the JSC – not the Prime Minister – has the legal power to advise the President on the FICAC Commissioner’s appointment or removal.

All parties have agreed to meet again on March 25th.

The JSC will then make its decision on or by March 31st.

The JSC says it is committed to upholding the rule of law, maintaining independence and integrity in its decisions.

