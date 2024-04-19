Joint efforts to tackle drainage challenges

[File Photo]

The Ministry of National Disaster Management, through its Prevention and Mitigation Committee, is spearheading efforts to address drainage challenges across Fiji.

This includes key stakeholders such as Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways, Local Government, Water Authority of Fiji, and the Fiji Roads Authority,

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka highlights ongoing initiatives aimed at swiftly tackling flooding issues, especially concerning drainage management in urban and rural areas.

He adds following recent flooding in the Central Division, the committee conducted thorough assessments to pinpoint areas needing attention and identify potential gaps in disaster mitigation strategies.

While expressing concerns over the adverse effects of improper waste disposal on drainage and waterways, Ditoka emphasizes the need for improved waste management practices.

“The issue of urban flooding is also a matter of civic pride and responsibility as rubbish and debris from households are often a major contributory factor to drainage systems being clogged and the onus lies with individual households to collaborate with authorities in maintaining clear drains and outlets.”

Ditoka adds by prioritizing proactive measures and fostering a culture of preparedness, the Ministry aims to build a more resilient future, ensuring the well-being of its citizens in the face of environmental challenges.